PADUCAH — The McCracken County Fiscal Court is working to make changes to its operating budget. The court overestimated the amount of state and federal inmates the jail would bring in this year.
The McCracken County Jail is currently housing more county inmates than expected, meaning tax dollars are going towards paying for those inmates.
Without any room for state or federal inmates, McCracken County is going to having to spend more than $1 million to make up for the loss.
"We had projected in our budget state prisoners, and we didn't get them because our jail's full of our local prisoners. The numbers pushed it to where we're going to have to put another $1.2 million," County Commissioner Jeff Parker said. "So, it cost us $1.2 million that we're going to have to put back into the jail fund out of the general fund."
The fiscal court is waiting on what state lawmakers decide to do with Kentucky House Bill 410. It could help change how many local inmates are sitting in the jail.
"We're keeping our fingers crossed that our state legislators will get behind 410. It'll help us in the long run. It'll help us in the short run," Parker said.
County Commissioner Bill Bartleman is working on getting changes from the federal government. He's lobbying with the National Association of Counties for two changes that would benefit county jails.
"Alternative methods of providing bail for people, rather than just a cash bail or putting up property, that's an important thing," Bartleman said. "They also approved a resolution on Medicare, on the Medicaid issue too, on inmates."
Parker wants to see more communication with local judges.
"The biggest thing is the incarceration of local prisoners," Parker said. "We've got to, we want to work with our judges, our local judges. But we've got to have some help on getting these guys out of the way, so we can start filling those beds with state and federal prisoners."
Monday's meeting was the first reading of the budget ordinance. County leaders will have their vote at the next meeting on March 23. The fiscal court will be touring the Henderson County Jail on Thursday to find options that could save the McCracken County Jail money.