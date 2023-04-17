PADUCAH — As the weather starts to warm up, construction zones will become more frequent. That means you need to be even more alert when you hit the road. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says we should expect to see a lot more road work sites in the upcoming months.
At a busy construction site, crews are pouring concrete, operating heavy machinery and staying alert for traffic on Cairo Road in Paducah.
Staying alert is something KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says drivers need to do, too.
"It takes everybody working together, paying attention to what's going on. Pay attention to the signage, that kind of thing," says Todd.
"When our workers, it's kind of like their office, and you've got, you know, maybe several 1,000 cars driving through your office every day," he says.
Last year, Kentucky recorded 1,074 crashes in construction and work zones. Six people were killed and 271 were injured. That's why staying alert as you drive through work zones is so important.
"Anytime that you approach a work zone, take your foot off the gas, slow down, get off your phone, pay attention to what's going on around you. Practice defensive driving, and sometimes it's not so much that it's something that you as an individual driver might do, but you also have to be aware of other drivers around you who may not be paying attention," says Todd.
Another partner in safety is the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.
"People seeing the blue lights and slowing down, paying a little bit more attention, I mean, it's proven that that helps more than any signage. So, certainly when we're out there working multiple collisions — and we see that it's an issue with them, yes — we're gonna’ dedicate at least one or two people out there to be out there just to just to help things and get a traffic," says McCracken County Chief Deputy Ryan Willcutt.
Willcutt says there's even more drivers can do to prepare.
"We try to announce the construction areas. I know the state does too. So, maybe if you're traveling through the jurisdiction or on the interstate, maybe checking, you know. We post up on our Facebook, the department transportation does too social media. So that is a good avenue to maybe check your route before you go, says Willcutt.
Todd urges drivers to also look at their social media platforms to stay up to date on any upcoming projects.