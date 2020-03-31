PADUCAH — The Paducah City Commission is moving forward with its plan to help local small-business owners. The goal is to help ease the financial burden COVID-19 is putting on those businesses through small business grants.
The commission unanimously passed the emergency ordinance in an empty chamber, over a video conference call. Mayor Brandi Harless is urging small business owners to take advantage of the grant program.
"We will be giving $2,000 grants to the first 75 companies that apply, and are eligible, and that fill out the application correctly," Harless said.
If you're a business with 25 employees or fewer, you're eligible for the program. Harless said, for tax purposes, you'll need to provide a W-9 tax form with your application.
This is the first round of small business relief for the city. City Manager Jim Arndt says they're already preparing for the next round of funding.
"The city will put in seed money of $150,000," Arndt said. "And then we'll have an additional $100,000 that we're asking the community to match, or go above the match."
Moving the process along quickly to get cash to business quickly was a goal for Arndt.
"Basically, its a way for us to try to get some operating cash, to help them through these next few months as they might be feeling a pinch in their revenues," Arndt said.
Harless said businesses can look forward to little restrictions or "government red tape."
"It can mean the difference between paying your rent that month or paying a mortgage that month," Harless said. "It can mean the difference in keeping your utilities on while you're shut down. It can be a difference in making sure you're paying that employee one more time."
The applications will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will close at 4:30 p.m. on April 10. Those applications can be found here.