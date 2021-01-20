PADUCAH — Conversations continue over the need for more vaccines and vaccination sites.
County leaders in the Purchase Area raised the issue again during a Zoom meeting with the Purchase District Health Department Tuesday.
Public health officials and county leaders are making moves to create a concrete vaccination plan, and get more vaccines for the Purchase Area of west Kentucky.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said he spoke with Region Emergency Management Director David Elliot about mass vaccination sites in our area.
"He just told me that there's a committee of state officials from the governor's office, finance office, emergency management, and health department in Frankfort that's going to make that decision," said Clymer. "I just feel like the people who are elected, in the county and cities should have some input into this, we know our needs, we know our geography, said we know our population centers."
Elliott told him McCracken County is not getting a mass vaccination site. Instead, they will look at Murray or Kentucky Dam Village.
"It's frustrating, but I hope that it'll roll out OK. You would think that the site that's nearest to the majority of the population within the purchase region would be the site," said Clymer. "I don't think that's Murray. Nothing against Murray, but Calloway County is around 37,000 [ in population]. McCracken County is 65,000."
Purchase District Health Director Kent Koster said he listened to everyone's concerns during Tuesday's call, and he is now working on a plan with Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah. They will submit the plan to the state.
"They already have the infrastructure at each place to increase their capacity, so today we'll get together and talk about the plan and try to get that submitted by the end of the day," said Koster.
Koster said his department is looking at an additional vaccination site for McCracken County to accommodate a higher volume of vaccinations through the health department.
"We would have to incorporate additional personnel into the process to make it go more smoothly, which could consist of volunteers, nursing students, and our staff," said Koster.
The health department director said the four river counties (Hickman, Ballard, Carlisle, and Fulton) are still determining which locations could work for a vaccination site.
Hickman County Judge Executive Kenny Wilson said he does not see a mass vaccination site for his county.
"Probably would not work the best for our county due to the fact that we have about 25 percent of our citizens, senior citizens," said Wilson. "But if we could get the vaccine here at our local health department, you know we could have our Clinton City police and our sheriff's department route traffic for us and help our people get in and out."
Hickman County gets their vaccines through the Purchase District Health Departments, only able to give 20 vaccines a day.
"I wish we had the opportunity to be involved in getting the vaccine ourselves, but we do not," said Wilson. "We understand we're a small county, but our citizens are just as important as anybody else, so we have no complaints, I just wish we could get more vaccines."
Paducah Mayor George Bray said he is working in unison with Clymer to get the vaccines needed for his community. He hopes to hear from state leaders in the coming days.
Ballard County Judge-Executive Greg Terry said he wants the state to understand counties like his can handle getting more vaccines.
Terry wants a concrete plan in place for the moment they do receive more vaccines.
"I want to be ready, I want to be prepared," said Terry. "It's not fair to us local counties."
Clymer said there is still a long list of questions that the state needs to answer quickly.
"Somebody needs to explain to me why with our offering to create locations, to even find people who will administer these vaccines, why don't they just say okay do it?" said Clymer. "We can get this job done locally, between the eight counties here in the purchase, and all we need is the vaccine."
Koster said he does not know when he will hear back from state officials about specific plans. He says he expects an answer "soon."