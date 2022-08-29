PADUCAH — The interlocal agreement for the McCracken County outdoor sports complex is set to be signed next week. The Paducah City Commission, the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission will hold a joint meeting on Sept. 7 to get the deal done.
The meeting comes more than a year after the city and county entered into a memorandum of understanding for the project. McCracken County Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said the first steps will be taking a look back at the preliminary designs drafted by PFGW Architects.
"From there, we'll get into more of design services and eventually get into construction documents. After you get done with construction documents, you get into the bidding process," Ervin said. "After the bidding process you get into the construction phase, which is about 13 months or so. And then after that will be the close out where we have the punch list and those types of things. Total length of time you're probably looking at 24 months, plus."
Ervin said this is the largest project he's helped handle for the county. The entire facility will encompass Stuart Nelson Park and the former Bluegrass Downs race track property, spanning 105 acres in total. The impact to the dog park and disc golf course at Stuart Nelson Park will also be looked at by Sports Facilities Management (SFM), which will run the complex once it's finished.
"That small group, working with SFM as well as the sports tourism commission, they will be looking at that over the next four to six months. Same thing for the grandstand. There has to be a new study done with that structure about: how eventually are we going to be using that structure? All of those things will be decided," Ervin explained.
The target is to begin moving dirt next summer with the full build being completed in the fall of 2024. It's projected the complex will bring in $17 million in direct economic impact to the community in its first year in operation.