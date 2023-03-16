PADUCAH, KY — Cities say annexation is vital for growth, but counties argue it comes to a cost to them. Late Thursday, the Kentucky Senate passed an annexation bill that already cleared the House. Local 6 talked with local leaders about the measure. The McCracken County judge executive and the Paducah mayor each shared positive opinions about the bill.
Annexation is a hot topic for the city of Paducah and McCracken County. Paducah Mayor George Bray says growth will happen with the help of annexation. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer worries it could impact the budget for county services.
The bill that is now on the way to Gov. Andy Beasher's office puts a moratorium on annexation until July 2023.
There were many discussions and negations at the state capital this week. Kentucky House Bill 141, dealing with annexation that passed through both the House and the Senate.
Last week, Local 6 heard from Kentucky League of Cities Executive Director J.D. Chaney, who originally opposed the bill.
"We just know it’s harmful. It sounds like harmful legislation. We're going to be opposed to it," said Chaney.
However, he reversed his statement Wednesday night.
"As a result of this change, just to be very clear, as a result of this change, the document that you're about to approve, Kentucky League of Cities is no longer opposed to this legislation," Chaney said.
Now, the proposed bill has a July 2024 moratorium in place.
Clymer said he is pleased with the bill.
"It is not to do away annexation. It's only taking the pause. It's a step back. Let's see: Is this something we want to really continue doing, because if, well, just like in Paducah ad other cities, once they annex that piece of property, it's gone," said Clymer.
The Paducah Mayor Bray agrees.
"In the short term, there won't be much change. The city will continue to look at annexations that we've been looking at. The only thing is we will have to give our county partners 45-days’ notice. That's a big change," said Bray.
Again, the Kentucky League of Cities made a surprise reversal on the issue on Wednesday night. The Executive Director cited a compromise over the issue but did not elaborate. Local 6 reached out to the KLC director to hear exactly what changed the organization's stance. We did not hear back.