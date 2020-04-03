PADUCAH — Plans to help thousands of small businesses keep their employees weren't rolling out smoothly Friday. The Small Business Administration is running into major problems processing billions of dollars' worth of loans for its Paycheck Protection Program.
Congress authorized $349 billion for eligible small businesses to apply for through SBA starting Friday, April 3. The only problem is their applications aren't reaching SBA, according to lenders.
"One bank had 300 to 400 applications that they have been up since 1 o'clock last night trying to process and prepare for when things went live this morning," said Mike Maxwell, business lending specialist for the Paducah Area Purchase District. "And of those 400 applications, only one was able to be submitted early this morning."
The Paycheck Protection Program provides thousands of dollars for a small business to cover qualified payroll costs, rent, utilities, and interest on mortgage and other debt obligations. A qualifying small business should submit an application through an existing Small Businesses Administration lender or an approved Federally Insured Depository (FDIC) bank, credit union, or non-bank lender.
U.S Rep. James Comer said he's been fielding calls all day from lenders and borrowers.
"I can assure you: myself, along with probably at least half of my colleagues in Congress, have been in direct contact with the SBA over the last 48 hours relaying concerns," Comer said.
He said those include lack of guidance from the SBA, lenders accessing the website to submit applications and lenders being kicked out of the system prior to completing the application to the SBA.
"We're in uncharted territory. The SBA, they've had two weeks to prepare for this. But I don't know that you can fully prepare for the number of calls and requests they've had over the last 48 hours," he said.
Some banks only process a few dozen SBA loans every year, and now they'll have hundreds within days. Maxwell is a liaison between small businesses and local lenders in the area. He said they've been overwhelmed trying to get the most up-to-date information out there.
"We got the final guidance out yesterday afternoon to prepare to take applications today," Maxwell said. "Some of the applications and then some of the documentation they had to go back to make some revisions."
He said everyone's manpower is stretched, but the entire community has to have some patience.
"We try to work out the kinks, and work out the what's going to work and what's not going to work, the volume that it can handle," Maxwell said. "It's going to be a learning curve, and there is a fear that those funds are going to run out."
Comer says small businesses will likely need more funds.
"I hate to keep spending money, but it looks like this loan program is going to run out fairly quick," Comer said. "I've been surprised at the number of businesses and individuals who have contacted me about wanting to borrow the maximum amount. So if it's like that in my congressional district, I'm sure it's like that in the other 434 House Districts."
The treasury department is working to expand the amount of approved lenders. The SBA website has a list of current SBA lenders. You can also call your financial institution to confirm if they are an SBA approved lender.
"What we've been told by the Trump administration: by the beginning of next week or middle of next week, all the kinks should be out," Comer said.
Comer said he wants local business to be able to open their doors once the COVID-19 outbreak has passed.
"Obviously, we want to see them open back up. So, I just want to see, and certainly the people that have been laid off, especially the lower wage earners, we want to make sure that they're comfortable, and that they have enough money to make ends meet."
The loan amounts will be forgiven as long as approved small business recipients used the money to cover payroll costs, mortgage interest and rent and utility costs over the two-month period after the loan is processed. They must also maintain their employee compensation level. You can contact the Purchase Area Development District’s Business Lending Department by email if you need help finding a lender.