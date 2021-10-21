UNION COUNTY, IL — Local members of the LGBTQ community are angry after a survey made its way around a southern Illinois high school asking if students want “queers” to be able to use school bathrooms.
Rob Wright, the superintendent of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School said administrators found out about the survey Wednesday.
"We began investigating. We're still investigating. At this point in time, I really can't give any information regarding any individuals or discipline measures," said Wright. "But, I can tell you that this type of harassment is taken very seriously and will not be tolerated. And once the investigation is complete, the appropriate discipline will take place where warranted."
The survey comes from a group of students who call themselves “the Anti-Queer Association."
Online, people expressed their disappointment and frustration about the homophobic survey.
Michael Coleman is on the board of directors with the Rainbow Cafe LGBTQ Center in Carbondale, Illinois.
“My understanding is that it was an association that was brought upon the students and a parent that's cosigning for it that made the Anti-Queer Association, basically trying to repeal the Keep Youth/Children Safe Act,” Coleman said. “Basically stating that we are supposed to have inclusive bathrooms for those who are transgender or non-binary or non-conforming."
Coleman agrees that bullying, harassment and discrimination of any kind is not tolerated.
Rainbow Cafe LGBTQ Center created a post online letting the community know they are aware of the situation and letting students know they are loved and supported. Coleman said students have reached out to the center in response.
“They really feel very unsafe in that environment in Anna-Jonesboro and that they felt that nothing was going to get done,” Coleman said. “That by us taking that stand, that initiative, they really feel like it's not going to happen anymore.”
He wants students to know they have a safe space available with his organization. He also shared a message to those responsible for the survey.
"Come to Rainbow Cafe. We offer a plethora of resources and training,” he said. “I'm actually the one that does all of the training for different local agencies, schools. We do training on an individual basis as well, so you know, I like to tell people: If you don't know something, learn it. Don't spew hate about it because you don't understand something."
Wright said he is personally disappointed that this happened at the school.
We asked the superintendent if the school will provide counseling to students affected. Wright said the school has always had counseling and other resources available to students.
The Rainbow Cafe LGBTQ Center has additional resources for anyone seeking help, training or education on matter pertaining to the LGBTQ community.
There will also be a virtual Safe Zone and Allyship Seminar on Nov. 3. The training focuses on unlearning harmful practices, learning more inclusive ones and developing skills to be better allies to LGBTQ+ people in your personal and professional life.
If you would like the link to that seminar and more on Southern Illinois University's LGBTQ+ history month events, follow this link: SIU recognizes LGBTQ+ History Month in October with special events.