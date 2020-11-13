MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The pandemic is shutting businesses and facilities down left and right, and that includes libraries.
The McCracken County Public Library is one of them, discontinuing its curbside and telephone services after closing the building entirely.
The library has been closed to in-person services since Oct. 31 because of the county's red zone status.
Other county libraries shared what they are doing to keep everyone safe and their services open.
Marshall County Public Library Director Tammy Blackwell said they are helping people with check-outs, returns and other subjects.
Blackwell said they understand that any library could find itself in that position. They haven't had a positive COVID-19 case among staff since the start of the pandemic.
"We realize that, that's just luck at this point, we have had some staff, however, have to quarantine for periods of time and we've been lucky that we just have the flexibility in our schedules to allow that," said Blackwell. "Once we did have more than one at one of our smaller branches have to quarantine at the same time, and so we were simply able to step back to curbside services."
They have three branches: in Benton, Hardin and Calvert City. The newly built branch in Benton, Kentucky, has not been able to welcome everyone into the building.
"We are super proud of this new facility here in Benton, and this building was built for people to gather. There are so many wonderful seating spaces, meeting room spaces and it's just a lovely building, and it's been hard on us not to be able to share that with the public the way that we had intended to yet," said Blackwell.
The staff spent most of their Friday answering calls every few minutes. All three branches are offering curbside and digital services only.
"We've been really, really cautious with one another and how we set everything up our schedules and everything to ensure that we're keeping staff, as little exposure as possible," said Blackwell. "If something were to happen we would still be able to provide services."
People turn in their books and library materials through the library drop box. They are then sent to the quarantine room, where they stay for a week, before they are cleaned and placed on the shelves.
Each branch has signs notifying people about recent changes to their services.
Brenda Boe goes to the Hardin Branch. She said she understands why these changes must be made.
"It doesn't bother me so much I can usually look at what they have online and then they're really good about being quick about getting the stuff out," said Boe. "I'm just glad that they're here and still doing curbside, they could just be closed."
Everyone is adapting. Each branch has Wi-Fi access from the parking lot for virtual learners and others.
They have also stopped sharing employees across branches to keep everyone safe, keeping services open for you.
Blackwell said she looks forward to the day she can welcome everyone into the new branch.
McCracken County Public Library Director Susan Baier said they hope to resume curbside services sometime next week.
Most of the employees are working remotely right now, answering questions from the public.
While that library is closed, people can email staff at questions@mclib.net, send them Facebook messages, or leave a voice mail at 270-442-2510, ext. 3.
They are working on a plan that still allows people to pick up library materials curbside with fewer people in the building. Wi-Fi is still available from the parking lot 24/7. Anyone is welcome to park there and access it.