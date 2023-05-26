The school year may be over, but that doesn't mean learning has to stop. Many local libraries are starting summer programs to keep kids and teens engaged over the break.
It's in an effort to prevent what experts call the "summer slide."
That's when students lose a certain percentage of reading and math skills they learned during the school year.
McCracken County Public Library will kick off its summer reading program on June 1.
McCracken County Public Library Director Justin Brasher says the library already has plans lined up for more events throughout the summer. He says they'll have many activities, including magic shows, wild animals, art classes and cycling for kids and adults.
Thomas Leaidicker says he's brought his children to the McCracken County Library for nearly eight years. He says the programs have given his family a time to bond.
"I think the combination of the days that we spend together as a family and with friends in that group is a package deal," he says.
Another example is Marshall County — which has everything from books like Star Wars to beans in a sensory bin.
Marshall County Library Director Tammy Blackwell says the library is planning lots of things, including scientists, the Laugh Factory and the library’s summer reading challenge.
"We have bingo boards, and we ask kids to read so many books. They can earn ice cream and all sorts of treats just for reading books. So, so much going on this summer," she says.
As for that "summer slide," the most at risk for losing skills over the summer months are children in elementary school grades. To find out about programs in your community, call your local library.