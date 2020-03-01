PADUCAH — In less than two weeks, you can start to fill out the 2020 census.
This year, you can fill it out on paper or online. The McCracken County Library is bringing awareness to the importance of the census.
The library is not just a place to read books. Library director Susan Baeir said they're getting the word out about the census, through social media, events, and census giveaways like totes, lanyards, and bookmarks.
"People are enthusiastic to be counted," Baier said. "They're definitely seeing the uptick in awareness in the community. They're coming to us asking questions."
The library wants you to know that they support the census. Before you open the door, you'll see this sign telling you that they are a proud partner.
Baier said the library wants everyone to know data collected from the census determines funding and resources for roads, schools, and businesses.
"These numbers are what businesses and other agencies look at when they're doing research about Paducah and McCracken County," Baier said. "And making decisions about what kinds of businesses and industry might come to the area."
Nathan Lynn, with the Local and Family History department, said filling out the census can help people learn about their ancestry in the future.
"They can find out more about where their ancestors lived, about changes within family dynamics, and groups, about changes in communities," Lynn said.
If you don't have access to the internet, you can visit the library to fill out the census online. Baier said she's glad they can help make sure everyone counts.
You can come to the library and fill out your online census on April 1 and 2.
