MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to McCracken County, thanks to the McCracken County Public Library.
Registering for the program gives kids under the age of 5 a free book each month, which kick starts their reading and comprehension skills.
The library has been working on bringing the Imagination Library to McCracken County for almost a year, and it's something parents had been asking about.
Nancy Kate, who enrolled her child in the program in Benton, Kentucky, said her child, Ukyah, is always happy to get new books.
"Once a month, they just deliver a book right to your house, and it's really awesome," said Kate.
"It's just a great way to add to their library at home," she added. "So that way, if they have a bookshelf in their house, they just put the book on the bookshelf, and the kids can just, you know, run up and grab it for story time or bedtime."
Children who enroll in the program will receive "The Little Engine That Could" as their first book, which is a book that inspired Parton as a child.
"It's a great story for every kid. Every kid growing up wants to be bigger, stronger, faster. They're worried that they can't keep up with the other little engines," McCracken County Public Library Director Justin Brasher said.
Brasher said all the books kids enrolled in the program receive will give them that confidence and so much more.
"This whole program from Dolly is designed to help instill confidence grow them as a reader," Brasher said. "It's a highly curated collection from professionals from Dolly's team that help pick really great books that will help engage those kids in their learning."
He said the book reminds kids that they are good enough, and it gives them confidence.
There are three steps to being eligible for the program:
- Be a resident of McCracken County.
- Submit an official registration form. Click here to fill one out online.
- Make sure to keep your address updated with the McCracken County Public Library.
If you register for the program and then move outside of McCracken County, there may be another program in the county you move to. To look for a program near you, visit imaginationlibrary.com/usa, and click "check availability."