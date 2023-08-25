GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Have you ever wanted to pretend to be in a Jane Austen novel? Or imagine you were visiting The Secret Garden? The Graves County Public Library says they can make that happen.
The Summer's Eve Garden Party will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2 at the Graves County Public Library.
This free event gives locals a chance to eat desserts, make fairy jar crafts, play croquet, listen to live music, and more.
While there is no dress code, the library encourages those attending to come dressed for the party.
“Come dressed as a Regency heroine, Edwardian hero, or even Victorian villain if you so choose. We can't wait to see you there!” said the library on their Facebook page.
The event is set to happen rain or shine.
For more information visit the Graves County Public Library’s Facebook page.