MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library is hosting a community resource fair from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15 in the 2nd-floor meeting room in the library.
The fair will connect locals with much-needed resources such as housing, food, employment, and wellbeing resources.
The library says that community partners will be on-site to offer help and talk about the services they offer.
The resource fair is free to the public and is going to be one of many.
The library says that they are planning on holding these resource fairs on the third Tuesday of every month.
For more information, visit the McCracken County Public Library website event page.