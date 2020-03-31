PADUCAH — Libraries are closed right now, but they are offering free resources online. The McCracken County Public Library is using a small grant to create classes on digital skills for teens.
The classes are free, and the skills include everything from building a resume to learning how to use Google Drive. You can learn more about that class here.
Mclib.net has online resources that are available to all Kentucky residents, plus people in Massac County, Illinois.
"Libraries are sharing and collaborating to share services across the country right now," Youth Services Librarian Lea Wentworth said.
There's no need for a library card. You can sign up for a digital services card in minutes and check out books, audio books, and music online.
"I do actually look forward to going out into the community and do outreach programs again," Wentworth said. "I'm glad I get to do what I can digitally to reach out our community."
On the first day the library closed, Wentworth said they processed 500 digital services card requests. For those who do have access to technology, you can find almost everything they offer in the library online for free.
The library has tentative plans to reopen on Monday, April 20 if deemed safe to do so. All book drops are closed until further notice.