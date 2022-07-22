LA CENTER, KY — We can expect hot and dry weather through the weekend, which is likely not what our local farmers want to hear. It’s not only crops that could be affected, but livestock as well.
Debby Dulworth, co-owner of Dogwood Farm in La Center, says they take extra precautions during hot weather.
"There have been times in the past when all we had was a muddy pond, and that is not good in this kind of weather. They wade out into it and it spreads disease. It's just not good for them — not healthy," Dulworth explained. "So, if they've got clean, fresh water that's cold and shade they can make it."
Debby and her husband Toby move their cattle in the morning and the evening, when the weather's cooler. She says it's safer for them and the herds.
"We just have to keep making sure they have shade and that they have fresh grass every day. Usually it's morning and evening. They will graze all night if they need to and sleep during the day. They're pretty smart that way," Dulworth said.
The heat isn't the only thing that's been on the rise. Prices are up as well. However, they’re not changing what the Dulworths are charging their customers.
"We know what our costs are and we can control them," Dulworth said. "We don't have a lot of middle men taking profits as they're sold along."
She says they want to keep their prices low because they know the economy's impacting almost their entire customer base. Dulworth says their business is almost exclusively done at the local level, within a 150-mile radius of their farm.