PADUCAH, KY -- People in long-term care facilities are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but not necessarily in our area just yet.
Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah will vaccinate staff and residents on January 7. CEO Jennifer Myers is hopeful it will eventually reduce restrictions.
"We can have real visits," Myers said. "We can open our doors. That our families can come in and enjoy their loved ones here in the facility."
CVS pharmacy workers will come to resident's rooms and vaccinate there. There will be a designated vaccination room for staff.
At Providence Point Healthcare there's an incentive program to get staff to take the vaccine. If 100% of staff get the vaccine, they could get up to $100 each. The incentive will also provide $50 for 50% of staff and $75 for 75%.
"We're here to protect the residents," Myers said. "If that's the one thing I can do to be sure that the people in my building stay well and stay safe. Then that's just one more thing that I can go home at night and feel confident that I've done a good job."
At Rivercrest Place, Executive Director Clinton Warf said most residents are on board with the vaccination.
"Most of them are like 'yes we're going to get it,'" Warf said. "Some of them have the attitude if it's my time it's my time. But I'd rather be able to see my family and have a little bit of normalcy. Versus what it's been like which is so restrictive."
Warf said there's mixed feelings among staff. They don't have a vaccination date set because more high risk facilities have access first. Both facilities are looking forward to protecting their residents and staff in this process.
Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said its vaccination date is January 19 tentatively.