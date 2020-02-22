Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH AFFECTING OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT MOUNT VERNON .OHIO RIVER LEVELS ARE FALLING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 11:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 48.0 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&