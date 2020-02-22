PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a local business regarding a theft in progress around 10 a.m. Saturday.
The business reported 55-year old Terry Sullenger was stealing metal from behind the company and fled in a truck.
Deputies located Sullenger's truck down the road at a nearby metal recycling business where he was actively unloading the stolen metal.
They also discovered he'd stolen metal from the business before.
At the time of Sullenger's arrest, deputies found drug paraphernalia and a usable amount of suspected methamphetamine inside his truck.
Sullenger was lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail on numerous theft and drug-related charges.