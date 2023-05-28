MURRAY, KY - One local man is doing a challenge that will test his athleticism and perseverance all to honor those who've served and died for our country.
Tung Dinh is doing sit-ups for 25 hours straight to remember Memorial Day and the veterans who sacrificed their lives.
Dinh is raising awareness, one sit-up at a time.
It's to bring awareness to this Memorial Day weekend and to honor those who've served the country.
"Memorial Day today that we honor the people that give up their lives for our freedom that we take for granted," said Dinh. "We don't realize how much we take for granted."
Dinh is the Grand Master of Quest Fitness in Murray, Kentucky.
He knows the impact servicemen have had.
He came to the United States when he was just 12 years old.
His father was a major in the Vietnamese army and sent his family to the United States.
The Vietnam War ended five days after Dinh arrived to the country.
Dinh served in the National Guard, too.
Today, Dinh is honoring veterans who've served, fought and died for his freedoms.
"More than anybody, Tung Dinh and his family know what price was paid in Vietnam," said Mark Kennedy with the American Legion post 73. "He does this each year to commemorate what's going on with his family and how they appreciate the opportunity to be Americans."
He's asking his kid students to do 250 sit-ups and the adults to do 1,000.
He's ready to tackle the challenge head-on.
"I know it's tough, no sleep for 25 hours and most people can do about 2 or 300 sit-ups but just go on for non-stop for 25 hours," said Dinh.
With sleep or none, Dinh is doing what he can to remember the sacrifices made for his country.
Dinh has done other physically-tolling challenges in the past, including a pull-up challenge and a running challenge where he completed 100 miles.
He's expected to finish this sit-up challenge Monday at 11 a.m.
Click here for the link to the first livestream for the event. There are several livestreams because of time limit recording capabilities.