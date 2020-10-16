Sometimes, your past experiences in life can dictate your future whether they were good or bad, every experience is an opportunity to learn, inspire others, and even to make a change in someone's life.
For one local man that change meant helping kids in our area stay warm this winter. We first brought you Billy DeLong’s story several months ago in January. He says after seeing a little girl waiting on the school bus on a frosty cold morning with no hat, holding her ears, that's when he had an idea.
Stitch by stitch he made the commitment to make 100 knitted hats, all by hand. Each hat has a different pattern, with bright colors, and each one unique just like the child who will receive it.
This mission is personal for DeLong – he says he knows what it's like to be waiting at the bus stop in the cold, without a coat, and without a hat. He didn't want another child to go through that.
Now, more than 140 hats later, DeLong is dropping those hats off as a part for our Coats for Kids Campaign. Hats to go along with coats.
All of his hard work over the past couple of months will help dozens of children in our area stay warm this winter.
“It feels good to finally be able to put them to use,” DeLong said. “It's not so much that some children aren't quite as fortunate as others, but when they get one of them hats and put it on and it makes them smile, it's all worth it, it's all worth it.”
The Coats for Kids Campaign ends Oct. 23. We need your help to beat our goal of more than 1,900 coats. This year, also collecting cloth and disposable face masks for children.
You can donate new or gently used clean coats in kids or adult sizes at any River Valley Ag Credit office in West Kentucky. You can find the drop off location nearest you, along with the list of non-profit organizations and school districts that will be distributing the coats this year, by clicking this link.