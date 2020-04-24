PADUCAH - With the flip of a switch, people's homes in Paducah are now lit up with green lights. It symbolizes compassion and it's in honor of those who died from COVID-19.
As Tim Sommers is quarantining in his home like many of you, he made it his mission to make sure his apartment complex was lit up green. He says these green lights mean that someone is thinking of you and someone cares.
“I was given a lot of support during my health scare, so doing this is my way of giving back because I came very close to losing the ability to speak,” Sommers said. “This was a way for me to show that I support folks that I know that are going through a hard time.”
Sommers says he has given away more than 20 green light bulbs to neighbors and hopes to give away more.