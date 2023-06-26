PADUCAH — Baptist Health Paducah Engineer Zach Houser was in a coma for nearly three months after being involved in a serious car accident in 2001. He credits a generous blood donor with saving his life.
According to a Monday release from Baptist Health, Houser lost a significant amount of blood in the accident.
"I still have the clothes I was wearing that night as a reminder of how much blood I lost," Houser said in a statement included in the release.
He says ever since the accident, he hasn't missed an opportunity to give blood.
"My life was saved by it, so giving blood is my way of giving back and saying thank you. It means a lot to me," he says.
According to Baptist Health, blood donations can be used for patients undergoing surgical procedures, childbirth, anemia, cancer treatments, and more. And in an emergency situation — it can save someone's life. In fact, Baptist Health says one person's blood can save up to three lives.
Baptist Health Paducah is partnering with the Kentucky Blood Center to hold a two-day blood drive event at the Carson-Myer Heart Center in Barnes Auditorium.
The drive runs from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 28 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29. Baptist Health says appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. As a thank-you for donating, participants will receive a limited edition KBC t-shirt while supplies last.
To make an appointment, click here. Donors must be at least 16-years-old, weigh 110 pounds, be in good health, and be feeling well on the day of their appointment. Baptist Health says you must bring an ID to give.