PADUCAH — Phil Robinson, who is from Lyon County, Kentucky, tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He's since recovered from the virus, and is helping other patients by donating his plasma.
"They took my blood out and separated it. Took it out of one arm, and put it in the other," Robinson said, describing the procedure. "And then they separated the plasma and the platelets from my blood, and put it back in my system."
Robinson and his wife went to Evansville, Indiana, for the procedure. Dr. David Ryon with Deaconess Health System spoke about what this could mean for COVID-19 patients.
"When people struggle with an infection, a lot of times it's because their immune system isn't putting it to rest right away. If we can help restore a person's immunity to be more effective in fighting a virus, there's reason to believe it should be helpful," said Ryon.
That could open the opportunity for local blood banks to make plasma donations more available, meaning we could start to battle COVID-19 at a local level.
"Setting that up with the Red Cross took an act from the FDA and some of the national blood bank regulators to say we need to do this," said Ryon.
Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White was heavily involved in the process of getting Robinson in contact with Deaconess. White thinks it's important to be doing this type of research.
"There's going to be a lot of people who have recovered from this," White said. "Probably a lot of people that had it and don't know they've had it, and that's why the testing for the antibodies is going to be so important."
It's not about the recognition for Robinson.
"Somebody asked me the other day, 'What made you want to sign up to do this?' I said, 'I'm trying to save another human beings life.' That's all there is to this," Robinson said. "And really there was nothing to do on my part. I just had to sit there and donate my blood and plasma. That was it."
Robinson is encouraging anyone who recovers from COVID-19 to take the proper steps to donate their plasma to help other patients. Ryon and Robinson stressed that people must continue practicing social distancing and regularly washing their hands.