CLINTON, KY- After battling COVID-19 for more than two months at the University of Kentucky Hospital, Joe Crumble was finally able to come home on Thursday. Friends and family greeted him during a drive-by parade. Joe is 42-years-old and never believed COVID-19 would personally influence him.
"I'm thankful. God got me through this and without him I wouldn't of made it," Joe said.
COVID-19 and complications with the illness made his kidney's shut down, causing him to be put on dialysis. Joe's homecoming means he was able to hug his son Joearie for the first time in 76 days. Joearie's entire basketball team greeted Joe as he was driven around the Hickman County Elementary School parking.
"It's just been a roller coaster of emotions. The first day he got sick I didn't expect somebody that close to me to get Covid," Joarie said. "At first I didn't really think too much about it until somebody who's close to you actually gets it."
Mikeyla, Joe's daughter, was part of the crowd greeting him. She says her dad is the type of man who would always help if you needed it.
"He's an awesome man, I'm so happy to have him back home and of course the whole family is to," Mikeyla said.
After months of eating hospital food, Joe's ready to see his family and do one thing.
"I just want to eat," Joe said as his family laughed.
Joe's family is accepting donations to help with his recovery process. You can donate by emailing nicole_fulford@yahoo.com.