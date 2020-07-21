MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Gary Pugh, a registered sex offender, is in custody after McCracken County Sheriff's deputies say he attacked and sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman. The sheriff's department says Pugh lied to the victim, claiming he was going to her home to pray for her.
Monday evening, Shawn Beach noticed a car he didn't recognize parked near his elderly neighbor's home.
"We kind of notice the cars that come in and out of our road every day, and if you really don't live on it, then the car's really noticed," Beach said.
Beach says he knows almost everyone on their street near Oaks Road. When he didn't recognize the car on his street, he approached the driver to find out what was going on.
"The guy that was driving was just sitting out in front of my house behind the bush," Beach said. "And then he said he dropped his friend off at my elderly neighbor's house, and he was inside supposedly praying. So I was like 'Why ain't you parked in her driveway?' And he said, 'I don't know. He told me to park here.' So I was like 'Alright, sit right there. I'm going to check this out.'"
Beach went to the front door and started knocking. When his neighbor didn't answer, he began to pound on the front door. Beach says shortly afterward Gary Pugh, who deputies say is a registered sex offender, ran out of the house. Beach found his neighbor inside.
"She was trying to unlock the door, and she was all messed up. Once I'd seen her face was all busted up where he'd beat her up, then I just told her to call the cops," Beach said.
Several neighbors stopped Pugh from leaving the area until the sheriff's department was able to respond. Detective Sarah Martin says Beach's quick action saved the elderly woman's life.
"Had he have not gone over there to check on his neighbor, because there was a car there that didn't belong, we may have well been working a homicide," Martin said. "So I'm thankful that he took the initiative to check on his elderly neighbor."
For Beach, an incident like this solidifies why it's so important for people to keep in close contact with their neighbors. If you notice anything out of the ordinary, Beach believes you should check on it.
"It can't hurt to check, you know? That's the thing, because I was about to go back in the house and just sit down. I probably would have never known, and she'd probably be dead right now," Beach said.
Martin says the person who drove Pugh to the home was not involved in the crime, and didn't even know a crime was being committed. The driver is not facing any criminal charges. Martin says the investigation is still open.
Pugh is facing three charges: first-degree rape, first-degree sexual assault, and second-degree assault. Martin hopes to see Pugh be charged as a persistent felony offender, which would result in more jail time. Pugh is set to be arraigned on Thursday. Pugh was released from prison in August 2019 and has a history of violent charges, which include rape, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and wanton endangerment.