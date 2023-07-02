MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Owners at Moors Resort and Marina hope patrons are prepared after Saturday night's storm shook up parts of Marshall County, Kentucky.
This is in light of the July 4th holiday approaching.
Dereck Story and his family say they're prepared for the possibility of a storm.
They come to Kentucky Lake several times a summer to visit grandpa, and during Saturday's weather, they hunkered down in a safe location.
"It's finding an interior room, I think we were going into the garage, it's pretty interior so just trying to keep everybody safe," said Story.
Moors Resort and Marina is filled with boats and people who are enjoying time on the water and in the sun, and that's why it's especially important to watch for any changes in the weather.
"We're used to weather being on the water so they know where to take customers to, where to get them off the water. We are constantly monitoring the weather alerts. I think that's the most important thing for our staff," said Misty Grebner, a co-owner at the marina.
She says to make sure you have a game plan when you're out on the water.
Be sure to know who to contact and know where to go.
"When the storm brews up, the waves get intense, the waters get rough, the wind blows, it's hard to dock a boat in the wind when you're coming across an open body of water," said Grebner. "Your waves can get huge. Like last night, it was very rough coming across so that's why I say, give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be."
Story says his family knows what to do.
"It's gonna start raining or what not and we have family around here if we need extra assistance, we can call and get help with that, so we're fortunate that way," said Story.
They encourage everyone boating and enjoying the lake to have a game plan, too.
Grebner says thousands of people come to Moors for the July 4th holiday, which is an extra reason for you to have a game plan in case severe weather hits the area you're in.