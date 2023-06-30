KENTUCKY LAKE — Local pools and lakes offer great ways to cool off amid excessive heat. But, it's easy to get overheated even when you're out by the water.
In the US, there are an average of 702 heat-related deaths every year, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, and one of the top causes heat exhaustion.
When out on Kentucky Lake, safety is the top priority, especially in this extreme heat. That's why the folks at Moors Marina say they pay close attention to boaters and their employees.
"Everyone wants to have fun on the lake, but we have to make sure we put safety first out there," says owner Misty Grebner.
For Moors, holiday weekends attract big crowds.
"This is our second Fourth of July season, and I think it’s going to be the busiest we seen yet," says Grebner.
Grebner has been a co-owner of the Marina for the past two years. She says when it’s hot out, boating is fun — if you take the proper precautions.
"Boating directly in the sun is completely different than being on land," says Grebner.
Hydrating should be boaters' top priority.
"Make sure that your cooler is stocked with water. You know, a lot of people prefer to have alcohol or beer, you know, when on the lake, but in this heat, it’s really more important to drink water," she says.
Moors’ employees are not only in charge of making sure boaters stay cool and hydrated, but they need to make sure they stay cool and hydrated themselves.
"Obviously the first thing is keep ourselves safe," says Manager Hailey Thompson.
Thompson says they do that by looking out for each other.
"They use cooling towels. I also keep a water bucket that we keep ice and water at all times. That way, it's there for their use at all times, and each of them has water bottles everywhere," she says.
Grebner and Thompson agree that, at the end of the day, it’s all about having a fun and safe time.
In addition to staying hydrated, it’s also important to have things on hand like a wide-brimmed hats, long-sleeved swim gear and sunscreen to avoid sunburns.
While you're out on the lake, keep your phone nearby so you can get to the minute weather alerts.