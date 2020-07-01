PADUCAH, KY — Local McDonald's restaurants are offering a new way to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Tri State with the "Sleeves for Support" program.
Michael Love, President of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Tri-State and local McDonald’s Owner/Operator says this fundraiser was developed with Coca-Cola and will create funding for RMHC through sales of insulated beverage sleeves specifically designed to hold 30 ounce cups from McDonald's.
The sleeves went on sale June 29 and are $5 each while supplies last.
“We are grateful for the generosity of our local McDonald’s restaurants,” says Love. “The Sleeves for Support campaign is one of many avenues used by McDonald’s to support RMHC.”
Love says McDonald's is also giving back through the Penny Per Happy Meal initiative, Give a Little Love annual fundraiser, collection boxes that allow customers to donate extra cash or change, and the Round Up for RMHC program, where customers can round their bill to the nearest dollar and donate the difference.
Love says in 2019, $90,738.16 was raised inside local McDonald’s restaurants through these programs and directly supported community grants that support children’s programs in communities throughout the Tri State.