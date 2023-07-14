PADUCAH, KY — "An unbelievable move in the right direction," that reaction from a women's health care professional today. It's in response to the FDA approving the first over-the-counter birth control pill yesterday. It will be sold in drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, and online. Medical leaders say having this access will mean a lot to women's health.
The FDA says approving OPill aims to limit unintended pregnancies. But a local OB-GYN told me It will also expand access to reproductive care and options for women. This was after the supreme court decided to overturn ROE v WADE.
Each year, almost half of the pregnancies in the u-s are unintended. And after the FDA announced the birth control o-pill being approved for over-the-counter sales - medical leaders hope those numbers go down.
"Unplanned pregnancies are big, it's big if we can make a dent in that and improve the access for that that's worth it in itself," he said. Dr. Blair Tolar has been an OB-GYN for 19 years. And after he heard the announcement, he felt multiple emotions. "Relief you know excitement I mean it's been a tough year for women's health rights and especially where reproductive rights are concerned. It's been a very emotional year this is a win; this is a move in the right direction," he said.
Tolar says over-the-counter sales of OPill will impact women everywhere. "It's a very effective birth control, it needs to be over the counter and access for women of all ages but especially some people that have difficulty with access to health care," he said.
He says the contraceptive is very similar to other prescribed birth controls. "The pill that they have approved is progestin-only. It's one of the hormones that we use in birth control," he said.
And hormones like progestin are accessible over the counter already. "It's very similar to the hormone that is used for emergency contraceptives which is what we call Plan B," he said.
Tolar says when it comes to safety, OPill should be treated like any over-the-counter medication. "There's a lot of medicines over the counter that if used inappropriately are not safe. Aspirin, Ibuprofen, their all, they all have risk associated with them," he said.
- Irregular menstrual bleeding
- Depression
- Nausea
- Ovarian cysts