CALVERT CITY, KY - Your typical work space: desk, cubical or office is probably now in your living room, kitchen or even your couch. Many of us are having to adjust because of COVID-19 and that includes medical professionals.
Telemedicine or virtual care is helping with social distancing between doctors and patients. Some local hospitals like Baptist Health and Mercy Health Lourdes say it's always been in the works, but not the first method of care they would turn to. Now, they rely on it.
Dr. Ashley Jessup with Baptist Health Medical Group in Calvert City says the reason for your visit and your list of symptoms will determine if you will be completing an e-visit: a simple questionnaire, a telephone call or a video visit.
Through the MyChart account, Dr. Jessup tested it out to show you how it works if you're needing to schedule a virtual care visit. She says this is helping patients who don't have transportation to get to the clinic, or if they're busy at home or at work. She says it's really the best choice now because less people are coming into the building, helping people avoid contact with others if they are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.
“We do worry because we have lots of patients out there that have other health conditions and they're scared,” Dr. Jessup said. “We are trained for it, we are preparing for it. I think that the hospital system as a whole -- we take it one day at a time and be as prepared as we can, so if and when we are called to see those patients, we are ready,”
Dr. Jessup says they have not seen any positive cases at the Baptist Health Medical Clinic so far, but they are treating a lot of allergies and common injuries. She says if patients have COVID-19 like symptoms, like fever shortness of breath or cough, they are directed to the respiratory clinic – and determine if testing is needed.
You can set up a virtual care video chat by setting up an appointment on the app MyChart. Baptist Health, Mercy Health Lourdes and Heartland Regional Medical Center offer the service.