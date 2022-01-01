Weather Alert

...Wind Chills to drop into the teens in most areas on Sunday... Colder air and gusty northwest winds will work into the Quad State region tonight, behind the broad area of rain that covered the region on Saturday. The colder air will bring wind chills down into the teens and twenties across the area during the day on Sunday. The abrupt change to these colder wind chills may be especially harmful for those individuals without homes, as well as those impacted by the recent tornadoes and those outdoors providing recovery support. Wind chills will start to dip into the 20s by midnight this Saturday night over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, then drop and hold in the teens throughout the day on Sunday. The remainder of the region will have wind chills in the 20s throughout the day on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty regarding winds Sunday night. Should the winds stay elevated Sunday night with the colder temperatures, wind chills could fall into the single digits Sunday night across most of the region. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts for any updates on wind chills across the Quad State region Sunday and Sunday night.