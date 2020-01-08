PADUCAH — Several candidates have filed to run for Kentucky House seats representing west Kentucky districts.
Corbin Snardon has filed to run for Kentucky House District 3. Snardon is currently the assistant principal at Paducah Middle School.
A news release announcing his candidacy says Snardon is the first African-American to run for this seat, or any state legislative post in the Jackson Purchase Area.
He's running against incumbent Republican Randy Bridges, who is running for a second term.
In the state House District 1 race, incumbent Republican Steven Rudy and Republican Carroll Hubbard have both filed to run.
Hubbard changed his party affiliation last year from Democrat to Republican.
Lastly, Democrat Linda Story Edwards filed to challenge Republican incumbent Chris Freeland for the District 6 House seat.
Candidates have until this Friday to file.