PADUCAH — Paducah Middle School is using new sensors to detect when students are vaping in the bathroom. Paducah Public Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock says he's glad to have them installed. He says it will help administrators address the issue in the school.
"We can respond in a situation that warrants immediate attention," Brock says. "It also means we can identify students who may be vaping, and we can also provide assistance too those student to make them aware of the dangers of vaping."
If the sensor is set off, it sends an alert to the administrators' phones and tells them which bathroom to check. Students won't hear an alarm going off. The sensors also measure noise levels and send an alert if it rises above a certain level. Brock says they'll use that to deal with any potential bullying or violence among students.
"We do take a hard stance on bullying. If we've got another means to report to us, beyond the child, who are sometimes reluctant to do so. We've got another means to track that and respond to it as well," Brock says.
He says the district is most concerned with students at the middle and high school level, and hopes the sensors will act as a deterrent for vaping and violence. Paducah Independent Schools Superintendent Donald Shively says the district is open to the possibility of installing similar sensors in Paducah Tilghman High School's bathrooms.