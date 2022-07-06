MURRAY, KY — Steven Hunter, a reserve deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff's Office and minister for Glendale Road Church of Christ, is setting up a memorial fund for fallen Calloway County Deputy, Jody Cash.
People will be able to make donations at the Calloway County Monument Company. The company is offering the monument at a discounted price and will be accepting donations until the balance is paid.
Hunter has partnered with the Calloway County Fiscal Court to pick a location for the memorial. Once they decide on a location, it would take 6 months to 1 year for the monument to arrive.
Local 6 will provide an update once more information about how to donate becomes available.