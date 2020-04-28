CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — In the next two weeks, you'll see more people wearing masks in public in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear recommends everyone wear masks when in public places.
Devin Cates and his mom in Carlisle County are making masks for anyone who needs one. Cates said they've made close to 900 masks so far.
"It really means a lot to us to know that we can devote time, and maybe a little skill, to help people who are in need," Cates said. "It feels really good to know that we can make a difference in something that's unprecedented right now."
A cloth mask on Amazon can run anywhere from $8.95 to more than $20. Cates said he's glad he and his mom can offer masks for free. You can contact him via Facebook: Devin Cates to request masks.
"We don't want to take advantage of a dire situation, when people are out of their jobs, or they're out of work or they're not making any income," Cates said. "Or they're having trouble with their unemployment coming through."
If you contact the National Quilt Museum, they will connect you with someone who makes masks. You can call the museum at 270-442-8856 or email info@quiltmuseum.org.
Cates said they're ready to help as many people as they can.
If you would like to make your own masks, click here for a tutorial.