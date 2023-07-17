MAYFIELD, KY — “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are two highly anticipated films expected to draw crowds to movie theaters nationwide, including in the Local 6 region.
Meanwhile, theaters throughout the country are anticipating struggles for content ahead as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues in Hollywood, where actors and writers are fighting for better pay.
Eric Bach is looking forward to “Oppenheimer,” a thriller about J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist known as the father of the atomic bomb.
Bach plans to watch it this weekend and says the theater experience is more than the experience he’d get streaming the movie on his computer.
"The whole sensory experience of the theater is more than just the movie. It's actually leading up to what you're doing to see the movie, where you're just popping on the laptop, streaming, you're kind of missing out on that," Bach says.
That bigger experience is what Joe Smith, the owner of Princess Theaters in Mayfield, Kentucky, says his cinema offers.
But right now, Smith says his movie theater is struggling to make money.
"Beginning of the year, I had hope," Smith says. "The last movie that we made any money with at all was ‘Super Mario Bros.’ and since then, it's been losing weeks every week."
Smith says for a movie theater in a small town, it's important to show family-friendly films that are PG or G rated. The theater will be showing "Barbie," which is rated PG-13.
Seeing children excited about a showing is what Smith says is most rewarding.
"To see the kids walk up the sidewalk, you've got ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’ poster out there, see the little tykes jump up and down," Smith says.
For Bach, he wants to watch “Oppenheimer” and support his local theater.
"Local businesses are very important, because that's the lifeblood of around here," Bach says. "And when I grew up, you know, everything was local, there were no big corporations at the mall or anything, continue to support local and everything will be good."
Bach says he also wants to watch “Oppenheimer” because he wants to better understand his grandfather, who was a Jewish immigrant from Germany. Bach says his grandpa was involved with nuclear science during the time of the Cold War.
Smith says pandemic impacts are basically resolved for Princess Theaters, but he's still recovering from the impacts of the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado.
Tickets for showings of "Barbie" can be purchased ahead at princessofmayfield.com. Another locally owned theater, Maiden Alley Cinema in Paducah, is offering showings of "Oppenheimer." Maiden Alley also offers online ticket sales at maidenalleycinema.org.