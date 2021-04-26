Trees have the power to symbolize, inspire and express our deepest feelings of love, gratitude and protection.
Gavin Posey, a Murray State University student, hopes to express those same feelings as he continues to honor the life of his good friend, Sarah Townsend, whose tragic death rattled their community.
Posey is currently raising money to plant a tree in Townsend’s hometown of Farmville, VA., to keep the memory of her, alive. Posey says her sudden death was a reminder to hold those close to him in his life, a little tighter.
“Since learning about Sarah‘s passing, I kept in mind to reach out to my friends who graduated from Murray State,” Posey said. “Knowing that everything is just a text away or a phone call, or maybe a quick lunch away, I have kept that in mind, and I think that is something that the Murray State community is really keeping in mind, as well, just to be there and try to be like Sarah.”
The application for the tree that will be planted is sent, and they started a GoFundMe page for donations. If you want to donate, click here.
Kentucky State Police identified 22-year-old Julius Sotomayor as a suspect in Townsend’s murder. He is currently being charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking, and tampering with physical evidence. The investigation is still ongoing.