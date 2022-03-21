PADUCAH — Members of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP again continued their calls for nonrenewal of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively's contract.
NAACP member Amina Watkins spoke directly to the school board — and Shively — during the meeting.
"If we're going to get past this, if we're wanting to inspire our students to continue to strive for that excellence, we've got to expect that for ourselves. If there is a misunderstanding in where I stand, I want to clarify that now. I still do not believe Shively can stay," Watkins said.
Shively's contract is set to end in June.
The calls for nonrenewal of his contract come after a photo of Shively in blackface was shared online in October 2020.
Shively has since apologized publicly for the photo and undergone implicit bias training required by the school board.