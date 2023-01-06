PADUCAH — The Paducah/McCracken County NAACP will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration with a march to the monument and a luncheon at Paducah Tilghman High School.
The theme for the 2023 event is “History Has Its Eyes On You.”
The celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Robert Cherry Civic Center at 2701 Park Ave. with the march, followed by a luncheon and program at Tilghman.
The master of ceremony for the program is George Wilson, Paducah native and NFL alum.
Terrance Sullivan will be the keynote speaker.
Sullivan, a University of Louisville law graduate, is executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights (KCHR). KCHR is the state agency that enforces the Kentucky Civil Rights Act. KCHR hears cases on discrimination across the state and offers training and educational opportunities for all Kentucky citizens. KCHR also works with local groups to do civil rights work.
Sullivan is also a board member for the ACLU of Kentucky, the Leadership Louisville Center and Louisville Forum and serves as the co-chair for the JCPS Advisory Council on Racial Equity.
Following the keynote address, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will give a tribute to King.
This community celebration is open to everyone, adults and students. Tickets for the luncheon are $25 for adults and $10 for students.
To buy a ticket, visit paducahnaacp.com or call 833-622-7229 ext. 719.
The luncheon will begin at 10:45 a.m. in the Tilghman cafeteria followed by the program, which will begin in the auditorium at 11:30 a.m.
Bryant Law Center is the sponsor of this year’s event and along with the NAACP welcomes additional sponsors.
For sponsorship information, call Chapter President JW Cleary at 270-519-5391.