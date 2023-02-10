PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP calls revolutionary Civil Rights leader Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her seat on a segregated bus "the spark that ignited the Civil Rights movement."
Once again, they'll be honoring her legacy during the annual "Rosa Parks: Power of One Banquet."
This year's event will be held starting at 5 p.m. on March 11 at Broadway United Methodist Church.
The NAACP says seating space is limited. Sponsorship, pre-registration, and nominations must be made by Feb. 21.
Community members can click here to purchase an individual ticket, which are $35 for adults and $15 for youth.
According to a release from the chapter, in addition to Rosa Parks, the event will "honor the incredible legacy of the late Rev. Joe Beal," who was reportedly a banquet sponsor for many years.
This year's speaker is President of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center in Knoxville, Reverend Renee Kesler, the release explains.
Paducah's branch of the NAACP says their annual banquet "serves to honor women who embody the spirit of Rosa Parks as a change agent who has made a significant impact on our community."
They're asking community members to nominate women who have worked diligently in the community to make a difference. Those women will be honored at the banquet.
Community members wishing to submit a nomination must describe why they've nominated the individual and submit a photograph of them.
The nominee sponsorship cost is $250, which includes four tickets to the banquet.
About Rosa Parks
According to the National NAACP website, Parks famously defied a bus driver's orders, refusing to leave her seat when the "white section" of a segregated Montgomery bus filled up in 1955.
She was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, and her act of defiance sparked a successful boycott of buses in Montgomery.
According to the NAACP, instead of using the buses, residents chose to carpool, take Black-owned cabs, or even walk — for up to 20 miles. This boycott — led by Martin Luther King Jr, "dealt a severe blow to the bus company's profits," they explain.
At the time of her act, Parks was the youth leader at the Montgomery branch of the NAACP.
According to the organization, it was her anger over the lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till that led her to make her stand.
The NAACP says she continued to remain active in the Civil Rights movement, and received many honors throughout her lifetime — including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1996 and the Congressional Gold Medal in 1999.
Parks died in Detroit at the age of 92, becoming the first woman to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington D.C, the NAACP explains.