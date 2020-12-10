PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP is holding firm in their stance of calling for Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively to resign. A photo of Shively in blackface became public in October which sparked protests in the area. Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary sent out a letter calling on the board to improve diversity and inclusion in the school district.
"I want the board to feel like that right now, in other words, maybe they're not out there in the community as much as we are and we still see a lot of negativity going on," Cleary said. "We just feel like this would be the only solution in order to try to get rid of this problem."
The NAACP's wants to see the district accomplish these goals:
- Conduct a full independent cultural audit of Paducah Public Schools. This audit should include; a detailed review of hiring practices, diversity and inclusion, and achievement, equity policies, and an evaluation of cultural opinions of students and staff. Cultural Audits should be conducted annually or bi-annually.
- Provide annually mandatory implicit bias and racial sensitivity training for ALL employees, including the superintendent and board leadership.
- Create an independent diversity steering committee that will guide Paducah City School’s diversity, inclusion, and equitable practices. This committee will operate independent of the superintendent’s influence and include community stakeholders as well as staff and students.
- Commit to diverse hiring at ALL levels with yearly reviews of staff hiring practices. With the mandatory inclusion of diverse representation on the cabinet selected by the NAACP.
- Conduct annual reviews of student practices that demonstrate equity in closing the achievement gap. Complete with targeted measurable goals that demonstrate effectiveness of said practices.
- Commit to training diverse candidates for leadership positions.
- Employ a district diversity and inclusion officer in Paducah City who would focus on recruiting minority candidates.
Cleary believes action needs to be taken soon to help the community move forward.
"We're thinking of the kids, and also the staff, and the adults, because of the fact the board don't get the big picture or the real picture. We just feel like we're trying to show that there is a lot of un-readiness out there," Cleary said.
The board of education will meet on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Paducah Innovation Hub for a fourth executive session meeting. The board will take action following the executive session.