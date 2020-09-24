PADUCAH — People around the nation are reacting to the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment in March, which has sparked protests across Kentucky.
Corbin Snardon, Paducah-McCracken County NAACP 2nd Vice President, is taking in the results of the case.
“There are a lot of mixed emotions,” Snardon said. “Sadness, anger, a lot of just heaviness that comes along with a decision like that.”
Former McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Mark Bryant, is questioning why the process for this case took so long.
“Why'd it take a hundred and some odd days to do that? That's just a really good question, cause the city of Louisville has been in a turmoil,” Bryant said.
Officer Brett Hankison is being charged with three counts of first degree wanton endangerment, which is a Class D felony. He faces a maximum of five years in jail for each charge. Sergeant Johnathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove are not facing any charges in the case.
“I think that's what the prosecutor wanted. And if they wanted murder charges, in my opinion, they could've gotten murder charges and then let a jury make a decision! Let 12 people in the community make the decision as to whether the guy ought to be convicted of murder,” Bryant said. “They may have said no he’s not guilty of murder, and maybe he's not, but now he's sure not going to be tried for it.”
The jury’s decision is bringing familiar emotions for Snardon. Protesters had a heavy presence in Louisville following the decision to only bring charges against Hankison.
“I think that especially for the citizens of Louisville, and many black citizens across the country, that we have seen justice denied and the dispensation of justice disproportionate among our population,” Snardon said. “And so the emotions and things you're seeing, they're real. They are tangible, this is not something that is made up or arbitrary, and I think everyone has a right to feel the way they do.”
Snardon and Bryant encourage anyone planning to protest locally, to remain peaceful. A peaceful protest and supply drive for protesters in Louisville is being planned for Saturday at noon at Keiler Park.