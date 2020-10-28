PADUCAH — The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP has been calling for the immediate removal of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donald Shively after a picture depicting him in blackface began circulating social media.
Shively has since apologized and released future actions for the school district to teach anti-racist practices, but the NAACP stands firm in calling for his resignation.
The local NAACP chapter shared a petition to Gov. Andy Beshear on their Facebook page, calling for the immediate removal of Shively and elected members of the board. So far, over 1,100 people have signed the petition. The goal is set at 1,500 signatures.
The petition says, in part, "It is unfitting that someone in his position or any learned member of our community display such racially insensitive actions towards the demographic of humans that he has been assigned to lead. We feel that immediate removal of Dr. Donald Shively and boards members is the only appropriate measure to move forward and begin the healing process, that is a violation of EPSB standards of behavior that governs educators."