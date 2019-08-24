CLINTON, KY— It's never too early to teach your kids entrepreneurship, it teaches them the value of a dollar. What's harder to teach is the value of compassion. Seven-year-old Brooklyn Burgess is merging the two. Burgess and her friends came out to enjoy their Saturday morning by giving back to their community.
They set up a lemonade stand at Rotary Park in Clinton, Ky to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She calls it "Lemonade with Love."
Burgess has done this before, but last time the money went to her teacher, Holly Coffey.
"Ms. Holly my preschool teacher she had cancer and I wanted to raise money for her."
Brooklyn raised $2,500 for Coffey's breast cancer treatments.
"I honestly don't know," said Coffey. "Thank you just doesn't seem to be enough, but it blesses my heart she continues to do this."
'It didn't just stop with me," she added.
If you would like to help Burgess you can donate to the St. Jude half marathon team 4UQ in Clinton.