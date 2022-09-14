CALVERT CITY, Ky. - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Calvert City is hosting Pink Night in the Park: Our Community Contributing to a Cure.
It's a chance to remember and celebrate those touched by breast cancer, and to urge the community in being proactive about health screenings.
The event will be October 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 6:00 p.m. in Memorial Park.
The event will raise money for Kentucky Cancer Link, which will directly impact a local person in need. Signs for "In Memory" and "In Honor" are on sale for $5. They can be purchased here.
Event sponsors are also needed. Click here to download the sponsorship/silent auction form.