Friday the 13th is a day that has plenty of spooky allure, and this year will include a full moon.
The origins of this superstition date back hundreds of years, some estimates around the year 1300. Like many other things in life, such as a black cat, or walking under a ladder, some fear the number 13, especially when it falls on a Friday. Fear of the number 13 has even earned a psychological term: triskaidekaphobia.
This particular type of full moon will be known as a "Harvest Moon" because it will be occurring late in the growing season near the autumnal equinox — a time when farmers may need to work long into the night with the aid of the added moonlight. Typically the September full moon is the "Harvest" moon.
The last full moon to occur on Friday the 13th was in 2006, and the next one won't be until the year 2049. Even more interesting, is that the next "Harvest" full moon won't fall on a Friday the 13th again until the year 2171. Unless someone invents a cure for aging, unfortunately I'll be missing that one.
Maybe weird things will happen, or maybe they won't. But one thing that will is the moon will be at its brightest point for several weeks to come — the peak time around here at 11:33 p.m. Make sure to enjoy viewing this rare astronomical coincidence, and try not to walk under any ladders!