We are issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Friday, as Laura is set to move over the Local 6 area as a tropical depression. The system will bring a threat for flash flooding, isolated tornadoes, and gusty wind.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the area Friday.
The center of the storm will arrive over southeast Missouri around midday Friday, moving over western Kentucky during the afternoon, and to our east by late Friday night.
The highest impacts will be along and south of that track. Periods of heavy rain will be possible. Average rainfall totals will range from 1-3", but isolated higher totals are possible, which could cause flash flooding.
There will also be a threat for short-lived, isolated tornadoes embedded in the strongest thunderstorms. This chance will be highest over western Kentucky, northwest Tennessee, and the MO Bootheel. And winds could gust 30-40 mph, even outside of storms. An isolated higher wind gust can't be ruled out.
Hurricane Laura made landfall around 1 a.m. Thursday morning near Cameron, LA, as a catastrophic category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150 mph. It was tied for the strongest hurricane to hit Louisiana in recorded history.
