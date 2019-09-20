On Friday, our streak of consecutive days without rainfall ended across much of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The tally continues onward currently at 24 days officially in Paducah. This will be the second longest streak without measurable rainfall at the airport in Paducah (the official spot where weather records are kept with the National Weather Service) since 2000. That's very impressive when you consider we have already had more than a typical year's worth of rain from January to now.
For the first time in quite a while, parts of the Local 6 area are outlined in a risk for severe thunderstorms. This threat will arrive Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the passage of a cold front. Out ahead of this front, the sky should be mostly clear both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine. It will be very breezy too, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible on both days. Be careful if you'll be out on the lake!
We have high confidence in this front moving through sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday night and 6 a.m. Monday morning. It will be weakening as it moves through. However, it's a good bet that everyone will at least get some rain from this system. The threat for severe storms is focused primarily in Missouri and Illinois, where the front first arrives before midnight Sunday. Because there will be a moderate level of instability in the atmosphere thanks to temperatures near 90° Sunday afternoon, a few severe thunderstorm warnings with damaging winds are possible.
Right now it looks like the best chance at seeing up to 1 inch of rain will be through all of Missouri and Illinois. Potential rainfall amounts really go down south and east of the Ohio River. It's possible some near Hopkinsville, Kentucky will get a swing and a miss with this front. Regardless, it will turn gorgeous by close of business Monday for everyone. Dew points will crash into the 40s, refreshing levels for the end of September. The second half of Monday and Tuesday look great right now before we'll be watching another system moving by the later part of next week.