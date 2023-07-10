PADUCAH — Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a non-profit organization with a mission to help individuals with disabilities grow and develop through recreational activities with horses.
The organization was founded by Mike and Angie Falconite and Jackson and Dara Triplett in 2014 when they saw a need in the community for wider service to more challenged riders. The program is named after Jackson and Dara Triplett’s daughter Cassidy who passed away in 2004 from Tuberous Sclerosis at just nine years old.
According to the National Institute of Health therapeutic horse riding provides riders with several physical and psychosocial benefits including:
- Improved motor function
- Improved core strength
- Improved self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-presence
- Feelings of freedom, independence, and competency
Non-profits cannot function without help from the community and CCTRA is no different. They are in need of volunteers for riding lessons, barn activities, farm maintenance, office duties, fundraising, planning social activities, and much more.
Prior experience with horses or disabled individuals is not required for volunteers since CCTRA offers a volunteer orientation training program for the care of the horses and the riders.
If you’re interested in volunteering CCTRA is having their volunteer orientation on Monday July 10. The orientation will start at 5:30 p.m. at 6075 Clinton Road in Paducah.
For more details about CCTRA or their volunteer orientation program, you can call them at 270-554-4040 or click here to visit their website.