PADUCAH — "Some people's heroes wear capes, mine wear Kevlar."
That quote, from this week's featured Mug Monday nonprofit — The Hugs Project of Western Kentucky — demonstrates just how much this organization looks up to active-duty military members.
On their website, the Hugs Project explains their mission is "to show love and support to our troops by providing care package items to those serving in harms way." There are no paid employees, they explain- just people who care.
Each week, a group gathers to pack and ship 80 to 100 care packages to service members all over the world. The packages contain snacks, personal hygiene items, "hugs" (cooling wraps), "smellies," (boot fresheners), cards, and letters to troops in war zones.
If you would like to help them with their cause, there are several different ways to do so.
- If you can sew, consider making some "hugs" and "smellies" to help keep troops cool and fresh. The organization says they will provide supplies for you and you can find instructions for how to make them here.
- You can collect needed items from your church, workplace, or organization for the Hugs Project to send. Click here and scroll down for a list of suggested items.
- Write a letter or send a card to make a service member's day. According to their website, homemade pictures and cards from young people are particularly loved.
- Help pack boxes! Attend one of the Hug's Project's packing days to help fill boxes for shipping. The next packing day is Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.
- Donate to the organization's Paypal fundraiser. Funds will be used to defer the cost of materials, package items, ship care packages, and cover travel and entertainment expenses. Click here to donate.
Click the PDF below for more information on the Hugs Project.